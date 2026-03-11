Iran's joint military command says banks now major target in West Asia
It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes
It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes
A joint Iranian military command said on Wednesday that banks and financial institutions are now a target in the West Asia.
The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters issued a statement identifying the targets.
It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes.
The threat would put at risk, particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:18 PM IST