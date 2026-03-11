Home / World News / Iran's joint military command says banks now major target in West Asia

Iran's joint military command says banks now major target in West Asia

It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes

US Israel strike Iran
The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters issued a statement identifying the targets. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 2:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

A joint Iranian military command said on Wednesday that banks and financial institutions are now a target in the West Asia.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters issued a statement identifying the targets.

It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes.

The threat would put at risk, particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Speculation rises over Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health

How a 1953 CIA-backed coup set Iran and the US on today's collision course

Cargo ship ablaze in Hormuz after being hit by projectile: British military

Iran targets oil infrastructure as concerns of global energy crisis grow

Hezbollah faces rare criticism as fresh war with Israel displaces thousands

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsMiddle EastWest Asia

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story