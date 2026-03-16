Iran's military heavily damaged, would take a decade to rebuild: Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said Iran's military has been so heavily damaged by US strikes that it would take the country a decade to rebuild, but added that he sees 'no reason to' officially declare victory as Iran has been 'decimated'.

While addressing the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, when asked whether he was prepared to declare the conflict over, Trump said, "No reason to. I think I'd just say they're decimated, but I haven't--I think that we've done damage to them right now. If we left right now, it would take them 10 years and more to rebuild. But I'm still not declaring it over."

Trump claimed US military operations had "essentially defeated Iran". "Militarily, we've essentially--as far as I'm concerned--we've essentially defeated Iran. I guess they can have a little bit of a fight back, but not much. Not much. We've taken out their air forces, as you know. We've taken out their air defence. They have no air defence whatsoever," he said. He added that multiple senior Iranian leaders had also been eliminated during the campaign. "We've taken out their leadership times two, four, three--might be three, we'll find out soon," Trump said. Trump also referred to US strikes on Iran's major oil export facility on Kharg Island, saying Washington still could inflict further damage.

"We attacked Kharg Island, and it was left with just one little area standing. And the standing part is where they have the pipes, where the oil pipes come in. And we can do that on five minutes' notice. We have it all locked and loaded and ready to go if we want to do it. But we chose not to do it--I chose not to do it yet. Let's see what happens," he said. Trump also said Iran was seeking negotiations with the United States. "They want to negotiate. They want to negotiate badly. I don't think they're ready. Just on what I'm hearing, they want to negotiate badly, as they should. But I don't think they're ready to do what they have to do. But I think they will be ready at some point," he said.

He again appreciated the US military for carrying out its operation amidst the conflict. "Our military is incredible. The job they've done is just incredible," he added. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (local time) rejected the claims made by US President Donald Trump that it was seeking a ceasefire, saying that Iran was ready to defend itself as long as it takes. He also spoke in defence of the strikes carried out on United States military assets in Gulf countries, CBS News reported. Araghchi said that Tehran will continue military action until the US ends the "illegal war".

In an interview with CBS News, the Iranian leader dismissed the claims that Iran had sought negotiations or a truce. "No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," Araghchi said. This comes after Trump had claimed that US forces had "obliterated" military installations on Kharg Island. Located in the Persian Gulf, the site serves as the primary gateway for Iran's crude oil shipments to international markets. Trump also accused Iran of spreading artificial intelligence-generated disinformation about the ongoing conflict and criticised media organisations for reporting "false information" about damage to American military assets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at 'feeding' the very appreciative Fake News Media false information." He also alleged that Tehran has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) as a "disinformation weapon". "Now, AI has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day," he said. Trump said some visuals circulating online about Iranian attacks on ships are all "false information". "They showed phony 'Kamikaze Boats,' shooting at various Ships at Sea, which looks wonderful, powerful, and vicious, but these Boats don't exist -- It's all false information to show how 'tough' their already defeated Military is!" he said.

The president also disputed reports that several American refuelling aircraft had been struck. He said, "The five US Refueling Planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged, according to The Wall Street Journal's false reporting, and others, are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies." He also rejected claims that the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) had been attacked or set ablaze. He said, "Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not -- It's FAKE NEWS, generated by AI. For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at -- Iran knows better than to do that!"

Trump also criticised media organisations that reported the claims and said such outlets should face "Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information." He said, "The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!" He said Iran was losing militarily but was attempting to claim victories through "those that they create through AI, and are distributed by Corrupt Media Outlets." "The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they 'win' are those that they create through AI, and are distributed by Corrupt Media Outlets", the President said.

He added, "The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and LIES. That's why their Approval Rating is so low, and I can win a Presidential Election, IN A LANDSLIDE, getting only 5% positive Press --They have no credibility!" He also praised Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), for reviewing broadcast licences of some media organisations. "I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic 'News' Organizations." Trump added that broadcasters receive public airwaves but use them "to perpetuate LIES".