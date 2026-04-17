Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to all commercial vessels during ceasefire

More than two months after the commencement of hostilities between US-Israel against Iran, the latter on Friday announced that passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is now completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in a social media post that the Strait of Hormuz - a critical passageway for maritime traffic - is now open for passage for all commercial vessels.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araqchi said in a post on X.

Hormuz open but US Naval blockade to ramain United States President Donald Trump also said in a post on Truth Social that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Further, Trump said that the Naval blockade will remain in full force untill the deal with Tehran completes. "The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the Naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated," Trump said in another post on Truth Social. "Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" said Trump.

Oil prices fall by almost 9 per cent Brent crude dropped $8.46 (about 8.5 per cent) to $90.93 per barrel as of 1300 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $8.87 (around 9.4 per cent) to $85.82 per barrel. The slippage is in addition to earlier declines after Iran’s foreign minister confirmed that commercial shipping would continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing ceasefire, similar to arrangements seen in Lebanon. Markets surge on Iran optimism The reopening of the Strat, through which a significant amount of global energy products are shipped, had an almost immediate effect on global crude prices. Oil prices fell sharply, by roughly 9 per cent.Brent crude dropped $8.46 (about 8.5 per cent) to $90.93 per barrel as of 1300 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $8.87 (around 9.4 per cent) to $85.82 per barrel.The slippage is in addition to earlier declines after Iran’s foreign minister confirmed that commercial shipping would continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing ceasefire, similar to arrangements seen in Lebanon.