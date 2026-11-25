Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday criticised the United States for allegedly undermining the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), warning that unpaid US dues are threatening the global watchdog's operations.

In a post on X, Araghchi accused Washington of hypocrisy regarding chemical arms.

"The US is so concerned about chemical arms that it's crippling the world's chemical weapons watchdog," he wrote.

He noted that the OPCW may be forced to suspend work and scale back vital programs, adding that by "obstructing its mandate, the US is deliberately putting global peace and security at risk". Araghchi described the situation as "shameful".

Araghchi's remarks accompanied a screenshot of a Reuters report titled, "US arrears leave chemical weapons watchdog facing budget crisis". The post also quoted an earlier statement made by Araghchi on November 17, in which he dismissed recent media reports alleging that Iran was plotting to use chemical weapons in Washington, DC, while constructing missile bases beneath dams. Characterising those reports as "pro-Israel media" narratives and "Iraq War-style propaganda," Araghchi flatly rejected the claims as "RUBBISH". Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he is inclined to launch military strikes on Iran after the New Year if a deal is not reached, Fox News reported.