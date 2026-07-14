Iran sneaking out tankers via Strait of Hormuz as Trump amps up threats

By Weilun Soon

Iran has been sneaking oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz over the past few days, even before the US said it would reimpose a blockade of Iranian ports as hostilities escalated.

Six US-sanctioned supertankers, capable of carrying a combined 12 million barrels of crude, have passed through the strait into the Gulf of Oman in the past week with their transponders turned off, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The vessels, and other Iran-linked ships, made their journeys after Washington revoked temporary permission for Tehran to sell its oil on July 7.

The situation in Hormuz has since deteriorated further with the White House to reinstate its blockade from 4 p.m. Washington time on Tuesday and President Donald Trump demanding a 20% reimbursement on cargoes that go through the waterway with US support, without giving details.