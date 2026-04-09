Resolve for avenging martyrs remains alive, says Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday said the “resolve for avenging” those killed in recent conflicts remains strong, while warning of a shift in how Tehran will manage the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“Although the official mourning period for the martyred leader has ended, the firm resolve for avenging the pure blood of our martyrs from the second and third imposed wars remains alive in the hearts and spirits of the people, who will continue to strive for its fulfilment,” he was quoted as saying by Iran's state-run news agency.

In a statement read on state television, Khamenei added that Iran would move the management of the Strait of Hormuz into a “new phase.”

He also said that Iran “is not seeking war but will not forfeit its rights” and said the country considers “all resistance fronts as a unified entity.” The remarks were part of a message issued on the 40th day of the death of former leader Ali Khamenei, where he called for continued public participation in what he described as an imposed war. Khamenei said public presence in “streets, neighbourhoods and mosques” should continue, adding that such participation has a “direct effect on negotiations.” He also said Iran would pursue accountability, stating, “We will not leave the criminals who attacked our country unpunished,” and would seek compensation for damages, those killed and the wounded.

At the same time, he maintained that Tehran does not seek conflict. “We do not seek war, nor have we ever, but we will not abandon our rightful demands,” he said. He urged citizens to remain united and cautious of media aligned with adversaries, while asking people to support each other amid wartime shortages. The United States and Iran remained in the early phase of a fragile two-week ceasefire, agreed after weeks of conflict that began on February 28. The truce, reached at the last minute, has, for now, halted major direct strikes between the two sides.