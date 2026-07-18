Iran targets US military bases, drone depots in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain

Iran on Friday (local time) said that it has targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in a fresh wave of retaliatory attacks, hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced its seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets.

The announcements of the strikes were made through statements carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the statement by the Iranian Army's Public Relations, the country's armed forces carried out the 14th phase of "Operation Lightning", launching drone strikes against multiple US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan.

The statement said Iranian drones targeted an ammunition depot at Al-Udairi Camp, headquarters buildings and ammunition depots at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, as well as several communication bridges. ALSO READ: 46 killed, 400 injured in Iran as US widens attacks on Tehran's civil infra It described Al-Udairi Camp as a key logistics and force-support hub for US troops, while Ali Al-Salem Air Base was identified as one of the largest centres supporting and coordinating US air operations in the Gulf region. The Iranian Army further claimed that fuel storage tanks at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan were struck in the same operation.

It described the base as a critical US military facility used for regional operations because of its strategic location and military infrastructure. Separately, the IRGC, in its statement as its 25th announcement, claimed responsibility for the 17th wave of "Operation Nasr 2", saying it had targeted a US drone depot in Bahrain. According to the IRGC, the operation destroyed an American unmanned aerial vehicle storage facility, setting fire to a large number of drones and stated that ballistic missiles and dozens of drones struck what it described as the "main artificial intelligence centre" in Bahrain. The IRGC stated that the attacks were carried out in response to overnight US strikes that it claimed targeted bridges and caused civilian casualties in Iran.

The statement also warned that if the United States continued attacking Iran's transport infrastructure, Tehran would target what it described as major industrial, information technology and artificial intelligence assets linked to American companies across countries hosting US military bases. It further asserted that countries hosting US military installations in the region were "complicit" in the attacks on Iran. Iran's strikes come hours after US forces launched another round of military strikes against Iran, marking the seventh consecutive night of operations, as Washington said the campaign is aimed at further degrading Iran's military capabilities. In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "CENTCOM launched a round of strikes against Iran at 3 p.m. ET today for the seventh consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction."