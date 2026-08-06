Iran threatens Gulf states of retaliation if US launches new strikes

Iran has made a concerted diplomatic push with Gulf states, warning them explicitly that Tehran will hit their oil, power and water plants unless they convince Donald Trump to end United States (US) strikes ??on Iran and instead seek a negotiated end to the war.

The warning envisaged attacks on the energy facilities, oil fields, refineries, electricity grids, water infrastructure, transport networks and other strategic assets of Washington’s closest Arab allies, according to a senior Iranian official.

The message was delivered through a flurry ‌of high-level diplomatic contacts after Trump threatened on July 28 to strike Iran’s energy network ​and infrastructure, the sources said.

Two senior Iranian officials, two Gulf sources and ​a senior regional diplomat with knowledge of the discussions said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Saudi, Turkish and Qatari counterparts, as well as Pakistan’s army chief. All spoke on condition ​of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Araqchi urged US’s Gulf allies to use their influence with Trump to dissuade him from launching renewed strikes, the senior diplomat said, warning that any attack on Iran would prompt retaliation against US assets and critical infrastructure across the Gulf. “The Iranian warning was unequivocal: if America targeted Iran’s infrastructure, they would retaliate by striking Gulf energy facilities and other regional targets,” one Gulf ​source said. The diplomatic campaign underscores how Iran is seeking to turn Gulf vulnerability into leverage.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman subsequently spoke with Trump, urging him to delay military action, return to negotiations, secure a ceasefire and pursue a diplomatic settlement, the senior diplomat ​and Gulf sources said. The warning was intended for every Gulf state, another Gulf source said, but was conveyed primarily through Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Iran has in recent years repaired ties with its Gulf neighbours, including former regional rival Saudi Arabia. Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia have all urged Washington to resume talks with Tehran and avert renewed conflict amid Iranian warnings that another round of US strikes could “turn the region into a fireball”, the second Iranian official said. On August 2, Trump said he agreed to cancel ​the attack on Iran “subject to being able to rapidly make a deal”.

Israel strikes south Lebanon Israel said two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon on Wednesday while Lebanese authorities said Israeli retaliatory attacks killed at least one person, a flare-up in violence that coincided with the latest round of talks between the two countries. The Rome talks, which began on Tuesday, come after the two countries agreed in June to a US-brokered security arrangement intended to ease hostilities along the border. Despite the ceasefire, Israel declared a buffer zone in southern Lebanon where its troops continue to operate. The two soldiers were killed and four others wounded by an explosion in a building they had entered as part of a security sweep, according to Israel’s Army Radio on Thursday. The Israeli military on Wednesday initially described the incident as “a blatant ceasefire violation” by Hezbollah, for which it launched a series of retaliatory strikes in southern Lebanon.