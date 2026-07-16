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Iran threatens to destroy 'all infra in region' as US strikes intensify

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned it will retaliate against regional infra if US attacks escalate, while reaffirming that foreign interference in the Strait of Hormuz is a 'red line'

US-Iran, Iran, US
Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued the warning | Image: Canva
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 1:27 PM IST
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Iran's joint military command stepped up its threats on Thursday as intensifying US airstrikes target the country, saying it would destroy "all the infrastructure in the region".

The threat from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters referenced US President Donald Trump's repeated warning that he could launch attacks against power plants and bridges in Iran.

Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued the warning.

"All the infrastructure in the region will be crushed under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran" should Trump's threat be carried out, Zolfaghari said.

"Under no circumstances and in no way will we allow America, as a foreign and extra-regional country, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz," he added. "This is Iran's invincible red line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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