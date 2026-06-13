Iran to hold Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral rites from July 4 to 9

Iran's state-run news agency said on Saturday funeral processions for its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would be held in July, as mediators say an agreement to end the war is close.

The funeral, burial, and farewell ceremonies for Khamenei would take place between July 4 and 9, Iran's state-run television, IRIB, reported.

Khamenei was killed in the opening salvo of the war that Israel and the United States launched against Iran in late February. He has since been replaced by his son, Mojtaba, who is seen as even less compromising.

Khamenei to be buried at the holiest of Shiite shrines

Funeral ceremonies for Khamenei are expected to begin in Tehran, and the procession will move to Qom, a stronghold of many senior Shiite clerics, and then to Mashhad, his birthplace, where he'll be buried at the Imam Reza Shrine, considered the holiest place among Shiite devotees.