Home / World News / Iran turns to Caspian Sea to secure food supplies amid US naval blockade

Iran turns to Caspian Sea to secure food supplies amid US naval blockade

The Caspian is the world's largest inland body of water and its southern coastline stretches more than 430 miles (700 km) in northern Iran

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Iran is a net importer of food staples like grain and cooking oil | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 6:39 AM IST
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With the United States trying to squeeze Iran by blockading goods from entering or exiting its ports, food suppliers are rerouting imports via the Caspian Sea to ensure food keeps getting into the country.

The head of the Association of Iran's Food Industries said Monday that alternative import routes are being "incorporated into the supply chain for essential goods".

"At present, there is no problem with the country's food security, but maintaining this situation requires careful planning," Mohammad Reza Mortazavi said, according to the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The Caspian is the world's largest inland body of water and its southern coastline stretches more than 430 miles (700 km) in northern Iran. Iran is a net importer of food staples like grain and cooking oil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsIranCaspian SeaUS Navyfood security

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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