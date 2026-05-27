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Iran-US draft agreement to get Hormuz traffic to pre-war levels in a month

Iranian state TV said the management and route of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be handled by Iran in cooperation with Oman

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis
Iran commits to restoring Hormuz ship traffic within a month (Photo: Bloomberg)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:35 PM IST
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Iran on Wednesday said it is committed to restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month as part of a draft understanding with the United States, Reuters reported, citing statements from Iranian state television. 
 
Iranian state TV said it had obtained a draft of an initial unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington.
 
According to Reuters, the draft framework proposes that US military forces withdraw from areas near Iran and lift the naval blockade around the country.
 
In return, Iran has committed to restoring the number of commercial transit ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz to levels seen before the conflict within one month, the report said.
 
Iranian state TV said the “Islamabad Memorandum Framework” had not yet been finalised and stressed that Tehran would not take any step without “tangible verification”.
 
Reuters also said the management and routing of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would be overseen by Iran in coordination with Oman.  Soon after the development made headlines, the dollar fell sharply. Earlier in the day, the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell by $3 to $93.89 a barrel. US crude oil prices also declined by $2.94 to $91.89 a barrel.
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Topics :Donald TrumpUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictUnited StatesWest Asia and the GulfBS Web Reports

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

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