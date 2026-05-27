Iran-US draft agreement to get Hormuz traffic to pre-war levels in a month

Iran on Wednesday said it is committed to restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month as part of a draft understanding with the United States, Reuters reported, citing statements from Iranian state television.

Iranian state TV said it had obtained a draft of an initial unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington.

According to Reuters, the draft framework proposes that US military forces withdraw from areas near Iran and lift the naval blockade around the country.

In return, Iran has committed to restoring the number of commercial transit ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz to levels seen before the conflict within one month, the report said.