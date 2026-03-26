Iran, US harden their positions as Tehran keeps grip on Strait of Hormuz

Iran and the United States hardened their positions as diplomacy aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the war in the West Asia appeared to be faltering on Thursday.

Tehran moved to formalise its control over the crucial Strait of Hormuz while Washington prepared for the arrival of US combat forces in the region that could be used on the ground in the Islamic Republic.

Iran is instituting a "de facto toll booth' regime", industry experts say, with some ships paying in Chinese yuan to pass through the strait, where 20 per cent of all traded oil and natural gas is transported in peacetime.

Meanwhile, a strike group anchored by the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli drew closer to the Mideast with some 2,500 Marines. Also, at least 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne have been ordered to the region. The troop movements don't guarantee US President Donald Trump will try to use force to compel Iran to open the strait and halt its attacks on Gulf Arab states. Trump previously deployed a large force in the Caribbean before the American military captured former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January. In the current situation, the US is seen as focused on possibly seizing Iran's oil terminal at Kharg Island or other sites near the strait.

US Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, who commands the American military in the region, said his forces have hit more than 10,000 targets since Israel and the US started the war February 28, destroying 92 per cent of Iran's largest ships and more than two-thirds of the country's missile, drone and naval production facilities. "We're not done yet," said Cooper, who heads the US Central Command, in a video message. "We are on a path to completely eliminate Iran's wider military apparatus." Iran seen as operating Strait of Hormuz as de facto toll booth With its stranglehold on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf toward the open ocean, Iran has been blocking ships it perceives as linked to the US and Israeli war effort, but letting through a trickle of others.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, quoted lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi as saying that parliament was working to formalise the process of charging fees to let ships pass. "We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees," he was quoted as saying. Lloyd's List Intelligence called it a "de facto toll booth' regime". The shipping intelligence firm said vessels have to provide manifests, crew details and their destination to Iran's Guard for sanctions screening, cargo alignment checks that currently prioritises oil over all other commodities, and for what is described as geopolitical vetting".

"While not all ships are paying a direct toll, at least two vessels have and the payment is settled in yuan," Lloyd's List said, referring to China's currency. Iran's grip on the strait and relentless attacks on Gulf regional energy infrastructure has sent oil prices skyrocketing and concerns of a global energy crisis surging. Brent crude, the international standard, traded at USD 104 early Thursday, up more than 40 per cent from the day the war started. "To make it crystal clear, this war is a catastrophe for world's economies," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters during a vist to Australia.

US maintains negotiations are ongoing but Iran says there are no talks Using Pakistan as an intermediary, Washington has delivered to Iran a 15-point ceasefire proposal, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump, speaking at a fundraiser Wednesday night in Washington, insisted that Iran still wants to cut a deal. "They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump said. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview on state TV, however, that his government has not engaged in talks to end the war, "and we do not plan on any negotiations".

Araghchi said the US had tried to send messages to Iran through other nations, "but that is not a conversation nor a negotiation". Press TV, the English-language broadcaster on Iranian state television, said Iran has its own five-point proposal, which includes "sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz". A wave of Israeli airstrikes hits as Iran fires on Gulf neighbours Israel said it carried out a wave of attacks early on Thursday targeting Iranian infrastructure, and air defences were heard in Tehran, while heavy strikes were also reported around Isfahan, a city some 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of the Iranian capital.

Ifahan is home to a major Iranian air base and other military sites, as well as one of the nuclear sites bombed by the US during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June. Sirens sounded very early on Thursday morning in parts of Tel Aviv and cities in central Israel. Rescue workers said two people were injured in a blast in Kfar Qasim. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said it intercepted multiple drones over its oil-rich Eastern Province, the United Arab Emirates' air defences also worked to intercept incoming fire, and Bahrain reported extinguishing a blaze in a neighbourhood that is home to the Bahrain International Airport.