Traders bet $580 million on oil before Donald Trump's post on Iran talks

A series of large trades in the oil market took place just minutes before US President Donald Trump posted about “productive” talks with Iran, sending crude prices sharply lower and stirring volatility across markets, the Financial Times reported.

Data shows that around 6,200 futures contracts linked to Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) were traded between 6:49 am and 6:50 am New York time on Monday. This was roughly 15 minutes before Trump’s post on Truth Social, where he said recent discussions with Tehran had been “constructive” and aimed at ending the conflict.

The total value of these trades was estimated at about $580 million, the news report said citing Bloomberg data.

Spike in trading activity across markets At the same time, trading volumes in both Brent and WTI saw a sudden jump, with activity picking up just seconds before 6:50 am. Shortly after the oil trades, futures linked to the S&P 500 index also rose, with volumes increasing during the same window, the news report said. It remains unclear whether these trades were carried out by a single entity or multiple participants. Trump’s message, posted at 7:04 am, led to a broad sell-off in global energy markets. Oil prices dropped, while stock futures in the US and equities in Europe moved higher, as investors scaled back expectations of a prolonged conflict.

ALSO READ: Oil prices not high enough to cause demand destruction: US energy chief Questions raised over timing of trades Market participants said the sequence of events raises questions, even if direct links are difficult to establish. A strategist at a US brokerage quoted in the report said it is difficult to prove a connection but noted that it is unusual to see aggressive selling just minutes before such a market-moving update. The person added that the timing naturally raises curiosity about who might have acted on that information. White House denies wrongdoing Responding to the developments, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said the administration’s priority remains serving the American public.

He said officials do not engage in illegal profit-making using confidential information and added that suggesting such behaviour without proof is unfounded and irresponsible. Hedge funds flag pattern in recent months Several hedge funds said this was not an isolated case, pointing to a pattern of large trades being executed ahead of major US government announcements in recent months. One trader, as quoted by the news report, said that analysts had recently noticed multiple large block trades that appeared unusually timed. Another fund manager said repeated instances of such trades have created growing frustration among investors.

Based on decades of market experience, the manager described the activity as highly irregular, especially on a quiet Monday with no major economic data or central bank events expected. He added that the size and timing of the trade stood out, suggesting someone made significant gains, the news report said. Iran denies talks, markets reverse Later in the day, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said there had been no negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He claimed that false reports were being used to influence oil and financial markets and to divert attention from the difficulties faced by the US and Israel.