Iran wants deal 'more than ever', no rush to decide on fresh strikes: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he is in no hurry to decide whether to resume military operations against Iran, claiming that Tehran wants a negotiated settlement "more than they ever wanted" as diplomatic efforts between the two countries continue.

In a telephonic interview with Axios on Monday (local time), Trump said the United States had significantly weakened Iran's financial position but was willing to give diplomacy more time before deciding on its next course of action.

"One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush. We crippled them financially. They have no money, no gasoline and their people are getting very tired of it," Trump told Axios.

According to Axios, Qatari mediators have prepared a draft agreement outlining a three-day sequence of confidence-building measures aimed at resuming direct negotiations between the United States and Iran. A diplomat familiar with the developments told the publication that the mediators were awaiting feedback from both Washington and Tehran. Qatari mediator Ali al-Thawadi travelled to Tehran on Monday to continue discussions on the proposed agreement. The diplomat indicated that progress was being made. Trump said his administration was continuing to engage with Iran but acknowledged that reaching an agreement could take time. "We are talking to them. It's going fine. The problem with them is ... they try and tap tap tap [us along]. There's less urgency [on the Iranian side] than you think there would be, but they want to make a deal more than they ever wanted," he said.

Hours after the interview, Trump took to Truth Social and linked falling oil prices to expectations of a possible diplomatic settlement with Tehran. "Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!" he posted. Trump also claimed that the United States had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities and reiterated that Washington would not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. "Oil today is down $10, which is the biggest drop in oil in history. There's never been any single day where oil has gone down that much down $10 and it's going to go down a lot further because we're winning with Iran easily. Their navy is gone, their air force is gone... They have no money but the only thing they have is the highest inflation in the last 15 years for any country over 300% inflation and they want to make a deal and that could happen," Trump said in his closing remarks.

He further claimed that Iran was facing inflation exceeding 300 per cent and was keen to reach an agreement. "They had record inflation. The highest prices in history, the highest inflation in history... We have no nuclear weapons for Iran. We're not going to allow Iran ever to have a nuclear weapon. They've understood that. And they've said it even recently that 'we will not have a nuclear weapon'," he said. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism over the prospects of a negotiated settlement, saying the administration believed some progress had been made. Speaking to Fox News in Minnesota, Vance said, "The President and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We're going to keep on working at it... We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more."