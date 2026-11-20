The costs of the Iran war have risen to an estimated $48.3 billion as of November 13, but because that total does not include damage to US bases attacked in West Asia, lawmakers are pushing for the Pentagon to provide those figures.

Arthur Miller, a Pentagon budget official, provided the latest overall cost estimate on Thursday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is considering his nomination to be Navy comptroller. The $48 billion figure includes the costs of military operations, as well as for replacing equipment and munitions.

Democratic Sen Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut pressed Miller for an estimate on damage to US installations, which Miller said he didn't have. Republican Sen Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the committee's chair, directed Miller to try to provide an answer as soon as possible.

An Associated Press analysis found that Iran attacked aircraft hangars, systems that detect incoming strikes, warehouses, troop housing and more, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage. The war's price tag has been a flashpoint in Congress, with debates over costs intensifying as the Trump administration asks lawmakers to pass a $1.5 trillion defense budget. After the unpopular war and its economic effects contributed to severe Republican losses in the midterm elections, financial battles over the conflict will only escalate once Democrats take control of Congress in January for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term. The Pentagon has faced growing calls from Democrats to release estimates on the damage Iran has done to American bases in the Middle East through missile and drone attacks.