How the Iran war's oil shock is giving Russia a $150 million daily boost

The Iran war has come as a shot in the arm for Russia’s ailing oil industry. As the US-Israel-Iran conflict continues into its second week with no sign of an end, Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz has practically disrupted a significant share of the world’s oil flows. The turmoil has created an opportunity for Russia, which has been severely sanctioned since it began its war against Ukraine in 2022. Moscow is now finding new demand for its crude as countries scramble for alternative supplies.

As a result of higher prices and stronger demand for Russian crude, Moscow’s revenues have risen significantly. According to industry estimates, Russia is earning up to $150 million a day in additional budget revenues from oil sales during the crisis, according to a report by the Financial Times.

In the first 12 days of the conflict alone, Russia is estimated to have earned $1.3 billion–$1.9 billion in extra tax revenue from oil exports. If current price levels hold, the government could receive $3.3 billion–$5 billion in additional revenues by the end of the month. This improvement is tied to rising prices for Russia’s Urals crude, which analysts cited by the Financial Times expect could average $70–$80 a barrel, compared with about $52 a barrel in the previous two months. How the Strait of Hormuz disruption is lifting Russia’s oil revenues The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supply normally passes each day.

Since the start of the conflict, tanker traffic through the strait has sharply declined, disrupting exports from major Gulf producers. The International Energy Agency estimates that global oil supply in March could fall by around eight million barrels per day, potentially the largest disruption on record. The result has been a sharp rise in oil prices, with Brent crude moving back towards $100 a barrel. READ | US waiver frees up 19 million barrels of Russia oil for purchase This has created an unusual situation in which major Asian economies are turning to Russia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters, to secure alternative supplies.

How prices for Russian crude have changed during the crisis Before the West Asian conflict escalated, Russian oil had been trading at heavy discounts because of sanctions and pressure from the US and its allies. Now that discount has narrowed sharply and Russian crude is trading $20–$30 per barrel above its average over the previous three months. In some Indian transactions, Russian oil is reportedly selling about $5 a barrel above Brent, reversing the earlier discount. This price increase has had a direct fiscal effect on Russia’s finances. The Financial Times cited analysts as saying that every $10 rise in the average monthly oil price adds about $2.8 billion to Russian exporters’ revenues, of which roughly $1.63 billion flows to the government through taxes.

Why India and China are buying more Russian oil The disruption in Gulf exports has pushed large Asian importers to look elsewhere for supplies. India and China, which were already the biggest buyers of Russian crude after Western sanctions were imposed in 2022, have increased purchases further during the crisis. Analysts tracking shipping flows say imports from Russia by both countries rose about 22 per cent in the week after the strikes on Iran, compared with February averages. India’s purchases alone are now running at roughly 1.5 million barrels per day, about 50 per cent higher than early last month, according to tanker-tracking data cited by the Financial Times. Large volumes of Russian crude are currently moving across the Indian Ocean towards Indian ports, according to shipping analytics firm Kpler.

What the oil price rally means for Russia’s finances The price surge comes at a crucial moment for Moscow. Earlier this year, Russia’s energy revenues, which come largely from taxes on oil production, had fallen nearly 50 per cent year on year, pushing the budget deficit close to the full-year target. Exports had also weakened, with Russian crude and oil product shipments dropping 11.4 per cent in February to 6.6 million barrels a day, their lowest level since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The current price rally therefore provides temporary relief for the Kremlin’s finances and could help Russia meet its budget targets for the current quarter.