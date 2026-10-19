Iran warns of further escalation after Trump endorses Netanyahu for polls

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday mocked US President Donald Trump over his recent remarks that the US and its allies would "soon finish the job," if Tehran does not alter its course, warning that the Islamic Republic too have "unfinished jobs."

In a post on X, Araghchi slammed Trump's post endorsing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the upcoming elections, stating that the last time the US gave such an ultimatum, Iran emerged "even stronger."

He challenged Trump to try his luck another time, warning that Iran remains prepared to retaliate against any escalation in the conflict.

"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job', Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," he wrote.

He further claimed that the Israeli PM is taking the US into "another war" regardless of the repercussions for either Tel Aviv or Washington after Trump warned that if Israel selected the "wrong Leader", implying anyone besides Netanyahu, the United States might be forced to confront Iran single-handedly. "Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel-let alone POTUS," Araghchi wrote. His remarks come as US President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, lauding his leadership in handling Iran and asserting that Israel requires a figure of his standing at the helm.

He said this on Truth Social, praising Netanyahu as a "Great Warrior Prime Minister" and an even greater "Partner for Peace", specifically regarding the confrontation with Iran. Highlighting Tehran's enduring hostility towards Israel and the United States, Trump cited its "51-year-old chant" of "Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan." Questioning how any nation could endure such threats over decades, Trump argued that rhetoric eventually materialises into action, making it only a matter of time before Iran actualises its threats. He claimed that Iran had already been weakened on several fronts, both militarily and financially, though he maintained that the danger remained active. Unless Tehran altered its course swiftly, he warned, the US and its allies would "soon finish the job".

Much of the statement focused on Netanyahu's resilience under political pressure. Characterised as "Strong, Brave, and Brilliant", the Israeli leader was commended for standing firm amidst years of domestic and international opposition. Trump noted that while others might have yielded under comparable pressure, Netanyahu had grown stronger and demonstrated the exact resolve Washington expects from an Israeli ally. In response, Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Trump for his "extraordinary endorsement", framing the upcoming ballot in Israel as a decisive choice on eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat. In a direct appeal to both Israeli voters and the American public, Netanyahu praised Trump's leadership while arguing that their strategic partnership is essential to completing the mission against Iran's nuclear ambitions and stabilising global energy markets.

In his video message shared on X, Netanyahu commended the US President for facing down threats from what he termed "this vile, murderous dictatorship in Tehran," emphasising Trump's unwavering stance against internal political pushback. "America has been fortunate to have a leader of conviction, of clarity, of courage, who faces down this threat to America and to Israel-those who chant 'Death to Israel,' 'Death to America'-this vile, murderous dictatorship in Tehran that wants to acquire nuclear weapons and the means to deliver it to every American city," Netanyahu said. "You're focused-laser-focused-on the task of removing this threat from the... this current generation of Americans, from all future generations."