Home / World News / Iran warns oil could hit $200 a barrel amid threat of continuous strikes

Iran warns oil could hit $200 a barrel amid threat of continuous strikes

"We won't allow even one litre of oil to reach the US, Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said

UAE, Iran war
| Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:13 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Iran will switch from "reciprocal hits" after attacks to continuous strikes on adversaries, and the US will not be able to control oil prices, the spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said on Wednesday. 
"We won't allow even one litre of oil to reach the US, Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said. 
"Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional security which you have destabilised," he added.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil prices rise as supply fears linger despite IEA reserve release plan

Premium

NRIs in Bahrain and Kuwait wait for Saudi transit visas to return

Foreign hacker breached FBI server with Epstein probe files in 2023: Report

Shell declares force majeure on Asia LNG deals after Qatar plant shutdown

China's auto sales sink as phase out of subsidies for trade-ins hits demand

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsOil PricesWest AsiaWar Conflict

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story