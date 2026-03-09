Iran will not bow to pressure from US and Israel, says President Pezeshkian

Share futures slid in Asia on Monday as the inflationary pulse from surging oil prices threatened to raise living costs, and perhaps interest rates, across the globe, while an investor hunger for liquidity kept the ​US dollar in demand.

Brent jumped 15 per cent to $106.94 a barrel, having already soared 28 per cent last ​week, while US crude rose 17 per cent to $106.75, threatening to push petrol prices quickly skyward.

Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his ‌father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a week into its conflict with the United States and Israel.

That was unlikely to be welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who had declared the son "unacceptable". With no sign of an end to hostilities in West Asia and tankers still not daring to cross the Strait of Hormuz, investors were bracing for a long stretch of higher energy costs. [O/R] "The global economy remains dependent on the concentrated flow of Mideast oil and natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz," noted Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan. "The near-term scenario is a near-term spike towards $120 bbl followed by moderation as the conflict soon subsides," he added. "But absent a clear and decisive political resolution, Brent crude oil prices are expected to settle at an elevated $80 bbl through mid-year."

Such an outcome could cut global economic growth by ‌an annualised 0.6 per cent for the first half of this year, and raise consumer prices by an annual rate of 1 per cent, Kasman said. He cautioned that a broader and sustained conflict could send oil above $120 a barrel and risk a global recession. Wall Street led the way down as S&P 500 futures shed 1.6 per cent, while Nasdaq futures dived 1.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei futures sank to 52,400, down drastically from Friday's cash close of 55,620. Hamstrung Central Banks In bond markets, the risk of rising inflation outweighed safe-haven considerations and 10-year Treasury note futures slid 13 ticks, while three-year futures dropped 22 ticks.

Interest rate futures also slipped as investors feared the risk of higher inflation would make it ​harder for the Federal Reserve to ease policy, even though disappointing jobs numbers seemed to argue for stimulus. Data on US consumer prices ‌due on Wednesday is forecast to show the annual pace holding at 2.4 per cent in February. The Fed's preferred measure of core inflation is out on Friday and is forecast to hold at 3.0 per cent, well above the central bank's 2 per cent target, and analysts ​see a risk ‌of an even higher number. The danger of energy-driven inflation has led markets to wager the next move in rates from the European Central Bank ‌could be up, possibly as early as June.