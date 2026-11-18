The Iranian army claimed early Wednesday that it had targeted the US Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait with drones, triggering air defence alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army claimed it had targeted air defence systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms, according to a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster.

The United States (US) Central Command, which oversees US forces in West Asia, did not immediately comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait’s Army said its air defences were intercepting drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage. The country’s Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian “criminal” attacks, saying they threatened Kuwait’s security and stability.