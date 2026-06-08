Home / World News / Iranian envoy says Hormuz strait will be open but with transit fees: Report

Iranian envoy says Hormuz strait will be open but with transit fees: Report

The US-Israeli war on Iran has largely cut oil flows via the strait, which before the conflict saw one-fifth of the world's ‌oil pass through

Strait of Hormuz closure, Global oil supply shock, US crude exports, China oil demand slowdown, Energy market resilience
Iran ​has asserted that a permanent peace deal should allow it to demand fees for ships passing through the strait, which would vary depending upon the type ‌of ship, its cargo and prevailing ​conditions (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 10:39 AM IST
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The Strait of Hormuz will be open ??but under new conditions to be ​set by Iran and Oman, including a transit fee, Iran's ambassador to Moscow was quoted ??as saying on Monday.
 
The US-Israeli war on Iran has largely cut oil flows via the strait, which before the conflict saw one-fifth of the world's ‌oil pass through. Several tankers have ​managed to leave the Gulf ​recently, but oil and liquefied natural gas flows are still severely ​constrained.
 
"Of course, this strait will be open, but with new conditions to be determined by the Iranian and Omani authorities," Ambassador Kazem Jalali told the Russian newspaper Izvestia in an interview published on Monday.
 
"We understand ​that Iran and Oman provide certain services related to this strait. And ‌fees will be charged for those services," he said without elaborating.
 
Iran ​has asserted that a permanent peace deal should allow it to demand fees for ships passing through the strait, which would vary depending upon the type ‌of ship, its cargo and prevailing ​conditions.
 
That position is vehemently ‌opposed by US President Donald Trump. In late May, the US warned ‌Oman ??not to get involved in any effort with Iran to ​impose a toll and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Oman's ambassador had told him there were no plans to impose ​such tolls.
 
On Monday, Israel said it struck military targets in western and central Iran, even after Trump reportedly ‌told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from further attacks.
 
Japan, which ‌imported about 95 per cent of its oil needs from the West Asia before the war, said it did not pay a fee after a Japan-linked crude oil tanker passed through the waterway in May.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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