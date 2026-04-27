Russia trip opportunity to coordinate after war: Iranian foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that his trip to Russia offered an opportunity to coordinate with Moscow after the war with Israel and the United States.

Araghchi made the comments in a pretaped interview posted by the state-run IRNA news agency.

"It is a good opportunity for us to consult with our Russian friends about the developments that have occurred in relation to the war during this period and what is happening now," he said.

Araghchi said it was America's approach that "caused the negotiations to be delayed" that had been planned in Islamabad.

"The previous one, despite the progress that had been made, could not achieve its goals," he said, blaming what he called Washington's "excessive demands."