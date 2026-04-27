Home / World News / Russia trip opportunity to coordinate after war: Iranian foreign minister

Russia trip opportunity to coordinate after war: Iranian foreign minister

Prior to his arrival in Russia, the top Iranian diplomat held pivotal meetings in Islamabad to further this regional agenda

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister
Araghchi said it was America's approach that "caused the negotiations to be delayed" that had been planned in Islamabad
Press Trust of India Europe
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that his trip to Russia offered an opportunity to coordinate with Moscow after the war with Israel and the United States.
 
Araghchi made the comments in a pretaped interview posted by the state-run IRNA news agency.
 
"It is a good opportunity for us to consult with our Russian friends about the developments that have occurred in relation to the war during this period and what is happening now," he said.
 
Araghchi said it was America's approach that "caused the negotiations to be delayed" that had been planned in Islamabad.
 
"The previous one, despite the progress that had been made, could not achieve its goals," he said, blaming what he called Washington's "excessive demands."
 
Trump has questioned who is in charge in Iran at the moment and said confusion within its theocracy made it difficult to reach a deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Vladimir PutinIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsRussia

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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