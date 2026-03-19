Home / World News / Iranian missile hits Israeli oil refinery in Haifa, minor damages reported

Iranian missile hits Israeli oil refinery in Haifa, minor damages reported

Energy Minister Eli Cohen said power was briefly disrupted, with electricity restored to most of those who were affected

US Israel strike Iran
Smoke rises from an oil refinery that was damaged in an Iranian attack (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
An Iranian missile attack hit Israel's Oil Refineries in the northern port city of Haifa but did not cause "significant damage", Israel's Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
 
Energy Minister Eli Cohen said power was briefly disrupted, with electricity restored to most of those who were affected.
 
"The damage to the power grid in the north is localized and not significant," Cohen said. "Also, in the barrage toward the north, there was no significant damage to Israeli infrastructure sites."
 
Police said bomb disposal units were at several sites in Haifa where munitions landed. No casualties were reported.
 
Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection said debris from a missile that was intercepted fell in Haifa and is being examined as a hazardous materials incident.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

WTO reforms, e-commerce, investment facilitation to dominate MC14 talks

Pentagon seeks $200 billion more to fund ongoing Iran war: Report

Strike on Iran South Pars gas field coordinated with US: Israeli officials

Iran strikes took out 17% LNG export capacity for 3-5 yrs: QatarEnergy CEO

ECB holds rates as West Asia conflict clouds growth, inflation outlook

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsWest Asia and the GulfMiddle EastBS Reads

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story