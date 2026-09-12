Iranian President Pezeshkian meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Delhi

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Saturday.

The meeting assumed significance as relations between the two sides came under severe strain after Iran targeted many US bases in the UAE in the last few months as part of its retaliation to the US attacks on Iranian installations.

"Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," the Iranian embassy said on social media.

The meeting came amid reports about Iran's plans Iran to meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq in Oman on September 14 to discuss an agreement on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.