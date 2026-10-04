Iraq says it transported 2 million barrels of crude via Strait of Hormuz

Iraq's state-owned Oil ​Tanker Company transported 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude aboard a very large crude carrier (VLCC) through the Strait of Hormuz, in what its director general ‌described on Saturday as ​the company's first such ​operation in decades.

The announcement means ​the company is transporting the crude through the strait rather than delivering it at the port of Basra, giving state oil ​marketer SOMO greater flexibility in how and ‌where it sells the crude.

The company's ​director general, Ali Qais Abdul Jabbar, said in a statement that the move could allow SOMO ‌to take advantage of ​better sales and ‌pricing opportunities.