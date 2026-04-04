Home / World News / Iraqi ships can transit through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian military

Iraqi ships can transit through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian military

The declaration has the potential to unleash as much as 3 million barrels a day of Iraqi oil cargoes

Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz (File Photo)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 11:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Iranian military said Iraq is exempt from shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz that have strangled global energy flows for weeks.
 
“Brotherly Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s military spokesman said in an Arabic-language video statement published by state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.
 
The declaration has the potential to unleash as much as 3 million barrels a day of Iraqi oil cargoes. It also comes just days after a French container ship and Japanese-owned tanker crossed the waterway in what appeared to be the first such transits since the the conflict spurred the Islamic Republic to effectively halt transits.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US arrests niece, grand-niece of late Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

US judge halts Trump's push for race data in college admissions process

Artemis II astronauts halfway to moon, set to surpass Apollo 13 record

Russia's VPN crackdown caused bank outage, says Telegram founder

Trump warns Iran to open Hormuz Strait or face 'hell' in 48 hours

Topics :US Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictBS Reads

First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story