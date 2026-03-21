IRGC strikes US bases across West Asia in 70th wave of counterattacks

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC described the opening moments of the latest phase as marked by "loud explosions, bursts of fire, and columns of smoke" throughout the targeted areas.

According to the statement, five US military installations were targeted during the operation, namely al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The Corps said the strikes were carried out using Qiam and Emad missile systems alongside attack drones, describing this stage of the reprisal as part of a broader strategy of "gradual attrition."

The statement added that operations by the IRGC's Aerospace Force concentrated on strategic zones in the port of Haifa and the city of Tel Aviv. Among the locations mentioned were Hadera, Kiryat Ono, Savion, and Ben Ami. It said Khorramshahr-4 and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems were deployed, resulting in impacts "beyond the enemy's estimates," and contributing to worsening conditions in the territories. The IRGC said, "It is necessary at this stage of the war to once again remind that the IRGC, in its offensive strategy, will target the origin of any aggression against the Islamic Republic's territory and national sovereignty with strikes beyond previous ones."