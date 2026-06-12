Is SpaceX worth $1.77 trillion? Some investors call it 'pie in the sky'

In a pitch to private investors, Elon Musk once predicted that one of his companies would quintuple its revenue to more than $26 billion and nearly quintuple its customer base by 2028.

That company was Twitter and those projections were made as Musk prepared to buy the social media company for $44 billion in 2022.

Today, Twitter, which has been renamed X, has fallen far short of what Musk said would happen. The social media platform’s ad revenue plunged 65 percent last year. And it was ultimately folded into SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company, this year.