Islamabad airport to suspend flight operations for 2 hours on Mar 16

Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will remain suspended for two hours on March 16, Pakistani authorities said on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) advised passengers to check with their airlines for any updates.

"Due to operational reasons, flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will remain temporarily suspended on 16 March 2026 from 08:30 am to 10:30 am PKT," it said.

In a notice to airmen (Notam), the PAA specified segments of air traffic service (ATS) routes within the Lahore flight information region (FIR) that would not be available from ground to flight level 210 due to "operational reasons".