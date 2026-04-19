Islamabad turns fortress as US envoy heads to Pakistan for Iran talks

Pakistan has stepped up security in and around the national capital, as US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American negotiators will be there on Monday for peace talks with Iran.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.

In his Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran.

It was not immediately clear whether the American negotiating team will be led by Vice President J D Vance, who was in Islamabad for the first round of talks.