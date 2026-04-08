Home / World News / Israel backs ceasefire but deal excludes fighting in Lebanon: Netanyahu

Israel backs ceasefire but deal excludes fighting in Lebanon: Netanyahu

Netanyahu's office said Israel also supports US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Image: Bloomberg
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel backed the US ceasefire with Iran but that the deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu's office said in the statement Wednesday that Israel supported US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and stopping all attacks on the US Israel and countries in the region.

His office said Israel also supports US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Missile alerts sound in West Asian countries despite Iran-US ceasefire

Shipowners eye Hormuz ceasefire window to move over 800 trapped vessels

Iran includes 'acceptance of enrichment' in Farsi version of ceasefire plan

Protesters in Iran express outrage at US, Israel after ceasefire announced

IMF chief Georgieva warns world 'ill-equipped' to counter Iran war risks

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsIranisrael

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story