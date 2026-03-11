Israel conducts strikes in Tehran and Tabriz, intercepts Iranian missiles

Amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, Israeli Defence Forces on Tuesday (local time) conducted a combined strike in Tehran and Tabriz, as per the details shared by the Israel Defence Forces.

In a post on X, the IDF said, that the targets struck included a special units command center in Tabriz, an "Imam Hassan" security unit military compound in Tehran, a command center for the security unit responsible for ballistic missile launches & artillery fire, a command center for the Intelligence and General Security Police in Maragheh Province and a large Basij forces compound in Tabriz.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force in a post on X said that it had intercepted missiles launched from Iran and called for people to exercise caution. In a post on X, it said, "The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command directives."

Tasnim News Agency, citing the Iranian Army, said that an Israeli military intelligence and satellite surveillance center in Haifa was targeted by drones. It wrote on X, "The Iranian Army has confirmed that an Israeli military intelligence and satellite surveillance center in Haifa (Ofek), which played a key role in the development and production of advanced military weaponry, was successfully targeted by drones." It also claimed that Iran had shot US MQ-9 Reaper and sraeli Hermes Drones over Isfahan. It further said that several Qadr, Emad, and Kheibar Shahkan missiles were launched against US-Israeli targets. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that the UAE said that it was responding to a 'barrage of ballistic missiles' from Iran. It further reported that Saudi Arabia mentioned two drones being intercepted near the Shaybah oil field.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM also shared visuals of attacks on Iranian naval vessels. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied the claims that the country was planning a "pre-emptive" attack on the US and its forces, a claim that the United States has peddled to attack the Persian Gulf country. Dismissing it as a lie, Araghchi called Operation Epic Fury a grave misadventure. The developments follow amid an escalating security situation in West Asia, which has resulted in the conflict being now expanded beyond Iran, with Iranian retaliatory strikes--using missiles and drones--targeting U.S. military bases, embassies, and civilian/energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.