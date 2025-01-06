Israel denies reports Hamas forwarded list of 34 hostages for release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied claims that Hamas provided a list of hostages for release as part of a potential ceasefire agreement, Fox News reported.

This clarification followed reports from a UK-based news agency stating that Hamas had approved a list of 34 hostages that it would release in exchange for a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said, “Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has not forwarded a list of names of hostages until this moment.”

Background of the ceasefire talks

The denial comes amid ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US. These talks aim to secure a truce and address the hostage release from Hamas.

A Hamas official indicated that the group was ready to release 34 hostages, including women, children, and the elderly, as part of the “first phase” of a prisoner exchange deal. However, the official acknowledged the need for additional time to verify the condition of the captives.

During their October 7, 2023 attack, which triggered the Gaza war, Hamas fighters took 251 hostages, of whom 96 are still held in Gaza. According to the Israeli military, 34 of those hostages have been confirmed dead.

Until a recent statement from a Hamas official, there had been no updates on the negotiations, which both sides were expected to resume in Qatar over the weekend.

“Efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the hostages, including the Israeli delegation that departed yesterday (Friday) for negotiations in Qatar,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told the family of a hostage on Saturday, as stated by his office.

PM Netanyahu discharged from hospital

The statement from Netanyahu's office also came shortly after the Prime Minister was discharged from hospital following prostate surgery. His office confirmed he was in good health and actively leading the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on multiple fronts.

Efforts to resolve the hostage situation and secure a ceasefire remain ongoing, with both sides emphasising the complexity of the negotiations.

Israeli offensive kills 23 people on Sunday

Israeli forces intensified their military operations in Gaza, reportedly resulting in the deaths of at least 23 people on Sunday. This follows a one-week truce in November 2023, during which 80 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners were released.