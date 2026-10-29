Israel election 2026: Arab parties could emerge as kingmakers amid deadlock

Near-final results on Thursday showed that neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot appear to have enough seats to form a government. Amid the deadlock, Israel’s Arab parties appear to secure a record number of seats in parliament and could emerge as kingmakers following strong voter turnout in Tuesday’s election.

Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition is expected to fall short of a majority in the 120-member Knesset, while Eisenkot faces a struggle to gather enough support to replace him. The latest reported results put Netanyahu’s bloc at around 53-54 seats, ahead of the opposition led by Eisenkot. However, neither side has secured the 61 seats required for a majority.

Netanyahu looked set to remain Israel’s caretaker prime minister, with the final results expected by Thursday evening. Arab parties could emerge as kingmakers Israel’s Arab parties are on course to secure a record number of seats in parliament, potentially giving them a crucial role in determining who forms the next government. Arab citizens of Israel turned out to vote in record numbers, a development that pre-election polls failed to predict. Vote tallies show the two main Arab parties on course to win around 19 seats, nearly double their current representation in the Knesset. The two parties are the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas. The Joint List could play an important role in deciding who forms the next government. It has said it would “do everything in its power” to remove Netanyahu from office, leaving open the possibility that the alliance could support an effort by Eisenkot to replace him.

Could a unity government help Netanyahu stay in power? According to media reports, one possibility being discussed by Netanyahu’s allies is a broad government involving Netanyahu, Eisenkot and other centrist leaders. Such an arrangement could allow Netanyahu to remain prime minister despite his coalition’s losses. What happens next in Israel’s election? Once the final results are announced, President Isaac Herzog will decide which political leader gets the first chance to form a government. The chosen leader will then have to negotiate with other Israeli parties to secure enough support in the Knesset. The talks could take weeks, and there is no guarantee they will succeed.