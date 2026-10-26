Israel election 2026: Netanyahu's rivals, key parties and what's at stake

Israelis are set to vote in a closely contested general election on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a challenge from opposition parties seeking to end his tenure. Final opinion polls suggest that neither Netanyahu's right-wing coalition nor the Opposition is likely to secure the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

The election is being viewed as a test of public confidence in Netanyahu's leadership following the three-year war in Gaza that broke out after the October 7, 2023 attack.

What do the opinion polls say?

The final opinion polls published ahead of the election indicate that the Opposition could emerge with more seats than Netanyahu's coalition, but may still struggle to form a government.

A Channel 13 poll projected 54 seats for the opposition or change bloc, compared with 50 for Netanyahu's coalition and 16 for Arab-led parties, the Associated Press reported. Channel 12 projected 56 seats for the opposition bloc, 50 for Netanyahu's coalition and 14 for Arab-led parties. Under Israel's proportional representation system, voters elect party lists to the Knesset, and the prime minister must be able to command parliamentary support. The largest party does not automatically form the government. Smaller parties could therefore play a decisive role in determining who becomes prime minister. Parties must also secure at least 3.25 per cent of the national vote to enter the Knesset.

Netanyahu faces challenge from Gadi Eisenkot Netanyahu's Likud party is facing a challenge from Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief whose Yashar party has emerged as a leading contender in final opinion polls. Eisenkot has sought to capitalise on public dissatisfaction over the October 7 security failures and the government's handling of the conflicts that followed. His campaign has also focused on accountability, more equal military-service obligations and domestic concerns such as the cost of living and education. Former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who is running in an alliance with Yair Lapid, is another significant figure in the opposition. Netanyahu, meanwhile, is relying on support from right-wing and religious parties, including Shas, United Torah Judaism, Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, led by far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.

What are the key issues leading to the election? The October 7 attack and Israel's subsequent military campaigns have remained central to the election campaign. Netanyahu's critics have demanded accountability for the security and intelligence failures preceding the attack. The future of the war in Gaza, Israel's regional security and the handling of the hostage issue have also shaped the political debate. The next government will face decisions over military strategy, relations with Palestinians and the prospects for regional and foreign diplomacy. Another major domestic issue is the exemption of many ultra-Orthodox men from compulsory military service. The issue has become increasingly contentious after prolonged military mobilisation, with people saying that the burden of service should be shared more equally.

Smaller parties could become key players Arab-led parties could emerge as important players in government formation if neither main bloc secures a majority. Final polls have projected a combined 14 to 16 seats for these parties, although the actual outcome will depend on turnout and the final vote count. Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, has previously participated in a governing coalition, demonstrating that an Arab-led party can play a role in forming a government. However, opposition parties remain divided over whether to rely on Arab-led parties for parliamentary support. The election may produce several possible outcomes. Netanyahu could retain power by assembling a viable coalition, or the opposition could negotiate an alternative government. The parties from opposing camps could also consider a broader unity arrangement. If negotiations fail, Israel could face another period of political uncertainty.