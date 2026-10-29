Israel election: Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats as 90% of votes counted

As vote counting progresses in Israel's high-stakes political contest, partial returns published by the Central Elections Committee and detailed by The Times of Israel indicate that the electoral arithmetic remains finely balanced as the night unfolds.

According to partial figures published by the Central Elections Committee as of 11:35 pm (local time), the pro-Netanyahu bloc holds 53 seats, while the opposing bloc stands at 48 seats, based on 90 per cent of votes counted across 97.5 per cent of ballot boxes.

The updated tallies also shed light on several political factions currently tracking beneath the 3.25 per cent electoral threshold. Parties hovering below the cutoff include the Reservists at 2.6 per cent, the People of Israel at 1.6 per cent, and the Charedi Public faction at 0.2 per cent.

Electoral authorities have emphasised that these returns are strictly partial and will continue to evolve as the count advances. According to The Times of Israel, votes cast in double envelopes, which notably include the ballots of active-duty soldiers, are traditionally processed in the later stages of tabulation, leaving the final parliamentary breakdown subject to change. Reflecting on these unfolding numbers, Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, the leading opposition candidate, stated that the election results constitute a clear vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, pledging to press ahead with efforts to oust the government even though his political bloc remains well short of a parliamentary majority.

"This is the will of the people, who expressed no confidence in the government of October 7 and draft evasion, and in the draft-dodgers' bloc as a whole," Eisenkot wrote on X, taking direct aim at Netanyahu and his political allies. While pro-Netanyahu parties control 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats, his opponents hold 67. However, that opposing faction remains divided between Jewish-led parties commanding 48 seats and Arab-led parties holding 19, with the majority of Jewish-led factions expressing unwillingness to form partnerships with Arab-led groups. "We have more long days of work ahead of us, but we are focused on the weighty task entrusted to us: bringing change to Israel and establishing a Zionist government committed to military conscription," Eisenkot added, following what he described as a long day of meetings, vowing to "rise to the great challenge ahead of us".

Amid these ongoing political developments, Yair Golan, chairman of the left-wing political faction The Democrats, marked his first media interaction since election polls closed by announcing that he intends to meet with three distinct party leaders for talks aimed at government formation, though he withheld their specific identities. Golan's upcoming political engagements encompass key opposition figures, including Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, alongside B'Yachad deputy leader Yair Lapid, as reported by The Times of Israel. As a member of a four-party grouping comprising Zionist opposition factions, Golan stands apart as the sole leader within his alliance who has openly endorsed the prospect of integrating Arab parties into a coalition.