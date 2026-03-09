Trump says ending Iran conflict will be 'mutual' decision with Netanyahu

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Sunday said that ending the conflict with Iran would be a joint decision with Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

"I think it's mutual, a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," he told the newspaper in a telephone interview. Further, reasoning the strikes on Iran that killed the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump claimed, "Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it. We've worked together. We've destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel".

Earlier, in his first public remarks after the strikes that began on February 28, Trump said the operation could last for "four to five weeks," with the possibility of extending further. "We have capability to go far longer than that. I don’t get bored. There’s nothing boring about this," he added. His remarks on Sunday came shortly after Tehran announced Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader. When asked about the new leader, Trump said, "We’ll see what happens". Last week, in an interview with Axios , he called Mojtaba a "lightweight" and said he would not accept his rise.