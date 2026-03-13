China condemns Iran's attacks on Gulf nations, calls for ceasefire

China on Wednesday (local time) said it opposes attacks on Gulf countries and condemned indiscriminate strikes on civilians and non-military targets, in a rare criticism of its ally Iran as tensions escalate in West Asia.

“China does not go along with attacks against countries in the Gulf region and condemns non-discriminatory attacks against civilians or non-military targets. The pressing priority now is to stop military operations at once and prevent the conflict from spreading,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

He stressed that dialogue and negotiations remain the only viable solution to the crisis and called for adherence to international law and basic norms governing international relations.

Guo added that Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, has been in contact with several regional leaders in recent days, urging de-escalation and an end to hostilities. According to the Chinese government, Wang has held phone conversations with foreign ministers of regional countries to push for peace and prevent further escalation. Wang also criticised the actions of the United States (US) and Israel, saying the strikes on Iran were carried out without authorisation from the United Nations (UN) and violated international law. READ | West Asia war updates: Israel says Iran offensive progressing; Brent slips “This is a war that should not have happened. It does no one any good,” Wang said, adding that national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be respected.

China calls for ceasefire and diplomacy China reiterated that it has called for a ceasefire and a political settlement since the beginning of the conflict. Guo said a special envoy from the Chinese government on West Asia affairs is currently in the region conducting shuttle diplomacy aimed at encouraging dialogue between the parties involved. “As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and a sincere friend of West Asian countries, China will remain committed to promoting peace and fairness,” Guo said, adding that Beijing would continue to communicate with all relevant parties to facilitate de-escalation. China’s position at the United Nations China’s stance was also reiterated by Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).

Fu said the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf Arab states must be respected and condemned indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets. He added that China supports the legitimate security concerns of Gulf countries and appreciates their restraint in responding to the crisis. However, China abstained from voting on a draft resolution at the UNSC addressing the Iran-related situation. The resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favour, including support from India, while China and Russia abstained. The resolution condemned Iran’s “egregious attacks” against neighbouring countries as violence in West Asia continued to escalate. China said it abstained because the draft resolution did not reflect the root causes of the conflict in a balanced manner and failed to incorporate Beijing’s proposed revisions. Fu warned that the rapidly escalating situation in the Gulf region risks pushing the entire West Asia into a dangerous crisis.