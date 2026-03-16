West Asia war updates: Trump warns Nato over Hormuz; Brent above $105

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its 17th day on Monday, escalating into one of the most serious crises in West Asia in decades. Missile strikes, drone attacks and air raids have been reported across several countries in the region as tensions continue to rise.

India has also been monitoring the situation closely, especially as disruptions in the region begin to affect energy supplies, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Here are the key developments in the ongoing conflict as of 10 am on Monday:

India updates

• Speaking to Financial Times, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said direct talks with Iran remains the most effective way to restart shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the discussions are continuing.

• The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has temporarily allowed extended flight duty time limitations (FDTL) for some Air India international flights, which are taking longer routes after Iranian and Iraqi airspace closed on February 28. • India’s total market capitalisation has fallen by around $447 billion to $4.7 trillion since the conflict in West Asia began. At the start of the month, the Nifty 50 was valued at 19.5 times its one-year forward earnings estimates. Following the recent market decline, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has declined to 17.8 times, though it is still higher than most emerging market peers.

• An Indian-flagged vessel, Jag Laadki, safely departed from Fujairah Single Point Mooring after the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked while the ship was loading crude oil, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Iran’s latest moves • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS News on Sunday (local time) that the country’s "nuclear material" is currently buried under rubble after recent attacks on its nuclear facilities, adding that it may be recoverable in the future. • Araghchi also reiterated that Iran sees no reason in talking with the US about ending the war.

• Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its naval units launched coordinated missile and drone attacks on four US airbases on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera. ALSO READ: Germany rules out joining Strait of Hormuz security mission for now US developments US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (local time) that Iran’s military capabilities have been severely weakened by US strikes and that it may take the country about a decade to rebuild. However, he added that he sees “no reason to” formally declare victory, saying Iran has been “decimated”. • Trump also warned Nato allies of a “very bad” future if they do not help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He further said he has "demanded" that several countries that depend heavily on West Asian oil join a coalition to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Trump says 'deal' with Cuba soon but war in Iran remains priority • According to the Financial Times, he said he might delay a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the ongoing war. Israel’s latest moves • The Israeli Air Force said on Sunday (local time) that it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran over the past 24 hours. ALSO READ: Macron urges Iran to halt regional attacks, restore Hormuz navigation • Israel has also announced that it will reopen the Rafah border crossing, which has been shut since the war began, between Gaza and Egypt for limited movement of people on March 18.

Developments in Gulf nations • Emirates airline said on Monday that all flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended after a drone attack forced the airport to halt operations. The airline also advised passengers not to travel to the airport until further updates are issued. • Formula 1 and its governing body FIA have cancelled the Grand Prix races scheduled in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April, citing safety concerns linked to the ongoing Iran war. Oil prices • Brent crude futures increased by $2.01, or 1.95 per cent, to $105.15 per barrel.