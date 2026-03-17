West Asia war updates: Trump says Iran must not get nukes; Brent tops $102

The West Asia conflict entered its 18th day on Tuesday with no clear signs of de-escalation, as Israel continued strikes inside Iran. Tehran ruled out seeking a ceasefire, and tensions spread across the Gulf with drone attacks and airspace disruptions. India said its Navy has deployed warships to help merchant vessels and energy shipments safely transit the Strait of Hormuz , while global oil prices climbed amid fears of further disruption to the region’s critical shipping route.

Here are the key developments in the conflict as of 9 am on Tuesday:

India updates

• India does not have a "blanket arrangement" with Iran for transit of Indian-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz and "every ship movement is an individual happening", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

• To ensure the safety of energy shipments, the Indian Navy has deployed two task forces of warships. These are helping merchant vessels and tankers carrying crude oil and gas safely cross the Strait of Hormuz near Iran • The government on Monday said container movement to the region remains smooth. Around 2,600 containers have been shipped to West Asia from India’s export cargo hub, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), in the last five days. • India on Monday said it hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with the US to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: West Asia war: Sailing Gulf's most anxious waters as missiles target ships • An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker that sailed from the UAE’s Fujairah port despite an earlier attack on the terminal is expected to reach India on Tuesday. The vessel, Jag Laadki, is carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude. Iran’s latest moves • Iran has not requested a ceasefire, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday, adding that he wants to ensure any end to the war with Israel and the US is definitive. Araghchi also said the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to “enemies and those supporting their aggression".

• The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, issued a message to the Muslim world saying Iran remains “steadfast” in its fight against the US and Israel. Larijani expressed disappointment over what he described as the lack of support from Muslim-majority countries after Iran came under attack. ALSO READ: 'This is not our war': Europe, UK push back against Trump's demands • Israel has conducted around 7,600 strikes on Iran, destroying 85 per cent of its air defence systems and 70 per cent of its missile launchers, a military spokesperson told the Associated Press. US developments • US President Donald Trump said he does not believe Israel would use nuclear weapons in the war with Iran, according to CNN.

• Trump also said the conflict would end soon and the situation would be “wrapped up” shortly, adding that the outcome would make the world safer. ALSO READ: Not happy with UK, France on Srait of Hormuz coalition, says Trump • Defending recent US military strikes on Iran, Trump warned that Tehran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. Israel’s latest moves • Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said that “we are ready to stop hostilities if Iran changes course". He said Tel Aviv has been in touch with diplomatic partners, including the US and countries in the region.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted another video on Monday to counter rumours about his death circulating on social media. In the 90-second clip shared on his personal X account, Netanyahu is seen interacting with people in the Jerusalem Hills. Developments in Gulf nations • An explosive-laden drone struck the Rasheed Hotel (Royal Tulip Hotel) in the heavily fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday. Security sources said the drone hit the rooftop of the hotel, causing material damage but no casualties. • A drone strike triggered a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the Fujairah emirate, about 150 km east of Dubai, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

• The United Arab Emirates reopened its airspace early Tuesday after temporarily shutting it as a precaution while intercepting drones and missiles. • Large explosions were also heard in Beirut after Israel launched new strikes targeting infrastructure linked to the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia. Oil prices • Brent Crude futures climbed $2.48, or 2.5 per cent, to $102.69 per barrel. ALSO READ: Oil prices rise over 2% amid Iran war supply risks as Hormuz remains shut • West Texas Intermediate Crude increased $2.42, or 2.6 per cent, to $95.92 per barrel. How did the war begin? The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on several sites in Iran. The strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei