West Asia war updates: Iran hits Qatar LNG hub; Brent crude above $111

The West Asia conflict entered its 20th day on Thursday, with Iran striking a major LNG facility in Qatar, as regional tensions continued to escalate with no signs of easing.

In India, the government decided to deploy additional warships in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to protect its vessels and ensure safe movement through key maritime routes.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Thursday:

India updates

• India is sending more warships to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to safeguard its ships. This comes amid expectations that Iran may allow more fuel tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

• Around 1.67 million tonnes of crude oil, 320,000 tonnes of LPG, and nearly 200,000 tonnes of LNG remain stuck. These are on 22 Indian-flagged ships currently stranded in the Persian Gulf, waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. • The government said on Wednesday that about 260,000 people have returned to India from the region since February 28. The Ministry of External Affairs said around 70 flights were expected to operate from UAE airports to India on Wednesday. ALSO READ: IAEA says status of Iran's Isfahan enrichment facility remains unknown • The Centre has offered states and Union Territories an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG. This is linked to reforms aimed at promoting a shift to piped natural gas (PNG).

Iran’s latest moves • Iran has warned Gulf nations that several energy facilities are now “legitimate targets” after Israel struck its South Pars gas field. Sites in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are considered at risk of Iranian airstrikes. • On Wednesday, Iran launched attacks toward Israel and nearby Gulf countries. Explosions were reported in the UAE and Qatar, while Saudi Arabia reported interceptions. • These strikes followed confirmation by Iranian state media that Israel had killed senior Iranian official Ali Larijani and General Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Basij force, in an overnight operation. READ | Iran attacks Israel, Gulf nations after Israeli strike kills Ali Larijani • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country’s political system remains a "very solid structure" and will not suffer a "fatal blow to Iran's leadership" after Larijani’s death.

US developments • President Donald Trump said Israel carried out a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, hitting only a small part of the facility, and added that the United States had no prior knowledge of the attack. • Trump said that Israel would make no more attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the US would retaliate and "massively blow up the entirety" of the field. • The US administration is considering sending thousands of additional troops to West Asia as the US prepares for possible further military action against Iran. • The US national debt crossed $39 trillion on Wednesday, reaching a new record. It had crossed $38 trillion five months ago and $37 trillion two months before that.

Israel’s latest moves • Early Thursday, Iranian missile attacks triggered air raid sirens in northern Israel, including Kiryat Shmona and the Western Galilee. The Israeli military confirmed the detection of incoming missiles. • Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib had been killed in an overnight strike. Developments in Gulf nations • Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday asked residents to move to the nearest safe location after sirens warned of incoming aerial attacks. • Saudi Arabia said its immediate focus is to stop attacks targeting Gulf nations. Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stressed the need to maintain regional stability, while noting the country could respond militarily if required.

• In Qatar, the Ras Laffan Industrial City suffered heavy damage in recent attacks. The site, which once accounted for about a fifth of global LNG supply, was hit by an Iranian missile after several others were intercepted. ALSO READ: About 90 ships cross Strait of Hormuz as Iran exports oil despite war • Qatar has declared military and security staff at the Iranian Embassy “persona non grata” and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours. Oil prices • Brent crude futures climbed $3.69, or 3.44 per cent, to $111.07 per barrel. • US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38 per cent, to $98.61 per barrel.