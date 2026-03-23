West Asia war updates: Iran warns Hormuz closure if hit; Brent above $112

The West Asia conflict entered its 24th day on Monday, with no signs of easing. Tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran on Saturday, demanding it fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, Iran struck two Israeli towns, including one near a nuclear facility, injuring nearly 160 people. Iranian media said the attacks were in response to Israel’s strike on the Natanz nuclear facility.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Monday:

India updates

• An Indian national suffered minor injuries in Abu Dhabi on Monday, after debris from a ballistic missile fell in the Al Shawamekh area.

• Indian refiners are ready to buy crude oil from Iran after a 30-day temporary waiver by the US. The waiver allows countries to purchase Iranian oil stuck at sea and is valid until April 19 for cargo loaded by March 20. • At a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed supplies of crude oil, gas and petroleum products. He also assessed the power and fertiliser sectors. • The government has asked for faster approvals of city gas projects and increased commercial LPG allocation to key sectors. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has been told to clear city gas distribution applications within 10 days.

ALSO READ: Iran posing direct threat to European countries: Israeli PM Netanyahu • The Centre has approved an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial LPG for states and Union territories, taking the total allocation to 50 per cent. Iran’s latest moves • Iran warned that the Strait of Hormuz would be "completely closed" if its power plants are attacked. • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all nations except Iran’s enemies. • Iran's Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant has been destroyed by the US. The facility produced gas turbine engines used in drones and aircraft parts.

• The internet blackout in Iran has now entered its fourth week, with more than 500 hours of restricted access. • Iran warned of a strong response to any attack on its energy and fuel facilities, targeting US and allied assets in return. US developments • The US Department of State issued a global advisory warning that Iranian supporters may target American citizens. It asked people to follow security alerts from nearby embassies. • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump is weakening the Iranian regime and working to bring peace to West Asia, adding that the goal is to make the world safer.

• Bessent also said the US has enough resources to continue military operations and that Trump is keeping "all options on the table". Israel’s moves • The Israeli Defence Forces launched a fresh round of strikes targeting infrastructure in Tehran, calling it a major operation against the Iranian regime. • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the US will continue acting against Iran. He added that Iran is a threat not just to Israel but also to Europe and the wider world. • Iranian missiles hit two communities in southern Israel on late Sunday, damaging buildings and injuring dozens. The strikes occurred near a key nuclear research centre.

ALSO READ: Oil turmoil: OMCs raise industrial diesel rate; ATF hike likely from April • Netanyahu urged global leaders to support Israel and the US, saying recent attacks show Iran poses a broader international threat. Developments in Gulf nations • The UAE on Monday said its air defence systems are responding to incoming missile threats from Iran and urged residents to stay indoors. • Saudi Arabia said it intercepted one missile, while another landed in an open area. A drone was also shot down in the Eastern Province. • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it carried out the 75th wave of strikes under Operation True Promise 4, targeting the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a key US military hub.

• Saudi Arabia has asked several Iranian diplomatic staff, including military officials, to leave the country. • The International Energy Agency said over 40 energy sites across nine West Asian countries have been badly damaged by the war. • A scrapped tanker has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, the second “zombie ship” seen in recent days, Bloomberg said. The vessel, Nabiin, moved from the Persian Gulf and reached the Gulf of Oman by Monday morning. Oil prices • Brent crude fell slightly by 8 cents to $112.11 per barrel. • US West Texas Intermediate dropped 6 cents to $98.17 per barrel.