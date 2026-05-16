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Israel, Lebanon agree to 45-day extension of ceasefire after US talks

It comes after two 'productive' days of talks, and will be followed by more negotiations June 2-3, said US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag
A shaky truce between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon had been due to end on Sunday | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 7:12 AM IST
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Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire after another round of talks in Washington, the US State Department said Friday.

It comes after two "productive" days of talks, and will be followed by more negotiations June 2-3, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said. A shaky truce between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon had been due to end on Sunday.

"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," Pigott said on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :israelIsrael Iran ConflictLebanonLebanon crisis

First Published: May 16 2026 | 7:10 AM IST

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