Israel, Lebanon reach framework deal to end conflict, advance peace talks

Israel, Lebanon and the US reached an initial trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for ending the conflict between the two countries and ultimately reaching a peace settlement, a senior Israeli official said Friday.

Israel will maintain a “security zone” along the boundaries of the yellow line, which marks a seized territory that stretches some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanon from the Israeli border. The latest conflict erupted after Iran-backed Hezbollah joined Tehran in retaliating against Israel following its joint attack with the US on the Islamic Republic in late February.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted the agreement in a brief video statement, saying: “Israel’s continued presence in the security zone in southern Lebanon is a major achievement. We will maintain this presence as long as Hezbollah remains armed and continues to pose a threat to Israel.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that the framework aims to eventually secure a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from all of Lebanon and allow residents to return to their homes. As for the Lebanese state’s commitments within the deal — particularly in regards to disarming Hezbollah, which the group has repeatedly rejected — Salam stressed that these provisions were already stipulated as part of previous agreements. “I look forward to the blessed hour when Israel will begin its withdrawal, so that our people can return to their homes that they were forcibly compelled to leave, safely and with dignity, and we can start reconstruction works,” Salam said in a post on X.

The framework includes the creation of a trilateral coordination group, facilitated by the US, to allow for implementation, according to a State Department release. According to the full text of the agreement published by Lebanon’s state-run NNA, the US would provide support, including financial, to the Lebanese armed forces to enable it to establish full security control in Lebanon and disarm all non-state actors. The document says that this support would be strictly conditional on achieving specific stages and proving results. “For Lebanon, this framework provides a genuine pathway out of a long crisis,” according to the statement. “For Israel, it creates a verifiable path to removing the persistent threat on its northern border.”

Israel has said it needed to maintain control over the buffer zone — and prevent displaced Lebanese from returning there — as long as Hezbollah, which is deemed a terrorist group by the US, continues to pose a threat. Supporters of Hezbollah, which has rejected the direct talks between the Lebanese state and Israel, took to the streets of Beirut Friday night in protest to the agreed document. Local media reported that Hezbollah supporters assimilated on motorcycles in streets of Beirut, and blocked a highway leading to the airport, until the Lebanese army dispersed the crowd and cleared the road.

The Israeli prime minister argued that the agreement is a severe blow to Iran, which, he said, is attempting to force the Israeli military’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon. “In effect, Israel, Lebanon and the US are sending a clear message to Iran: you have no foothold in Lebanon, neither you nor Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said. President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on Netanyahu to stop attacking targets in Lebanon as the US leader tries to preserve a fragile ceasefire with Iran. Iran has conditioned its ongoing peace talks with the US on an imminent ceasefire in Lebanon. To that end, The US has mediated and declared multiple ceasefires in Lebanon in recent months, but most have quickly collapsed. Israel has repeatedly cited Hezbollah’s violations of past ceasefires to justify its continued attacks on the group.

The newly announced deal — which was struck Friday during three-way talks in Washington — faces significant hurdles, most significantly because Hezbollah has rejected the negotiations. The death toll in Lebanon has surpassed 4,000 and some one million residents on south Lebanon were displaced. On Israel’s side, some three dozen soldiers and several civilians were killed. An unknown number of Israelis abandoned border adjacent communities. Under the deal negotiated in Washington, Israel agreed to withdraw from two areas that will be taken over by the Lebanese army as pilot zones where it will aim to implement plans to disarm Hezbollah.