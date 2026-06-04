Home / World News / Israel, Lebanon renew ceasefire, agree to Hezbollah-free security zones

Israel, Lebanon renew ceasefire, agree to Hezbollah-free security zones

It was not immediately clear how the security zones would be established but the agreement calls for the Lebanese army to take full control of those areas

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag
Hezbollah is not part of the Israel-Lebanon talks | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 6:44 AM IST
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Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and create a number of "pilot" security zones inside Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be banned.

In a joint statement released after a fourth round of US-mediated talks at the State Department, the two sides said the ceasefire "is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives" from areas south of the Litani River.

It was not immediately clear how the security zones would be established but the agreement calls for the Lebanese army to take full control of those areas.

"These steps will enable progress towards a comprehensive peace and security agreement," the statement said.

"All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments. They rejected any attempt, by any state or non-state actor, to hold Lebanon's future hostage."  The latter is a reference to Iran, which supports Hezbollah and has insisted that Israeli attacks on Lebanon be halted as part of a tentative agreement with the US to end the conflict with Iran.

Hezbollah is not part of the Israel-Lebanon talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel-PalestineIsrael Iran ConflictisraelLebanonHezbollah

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

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