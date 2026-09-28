Israel PM Netanyahu meets Emirati leader in a weekend trip to Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled secretly to the United Arab Emirates over the weekend to ask its president to deny reports that he had warned the Israeli leader about a looming Hamas threat ahead of the Palestinian militant group's Oct 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

The meeting between Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took place on Sunday, two people who were briefed on the Israeli leader's trip confirmed on Monday.

Netanyahu's trip was first reported by Israel's Channel 12 TV station.

One person familiar with the matter said the talks focused on a report published by the Israeli daily Haaretz earlier this month that said the Emirati leader had delivered a warning to Netanyahu about a looming attack by Hamas just ahead of its Oct 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war.