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Home / World News / Israel rejects Trump's 15-point plan for Gaza, says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel rejects Trump's 15-point plan for Gaza, says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel rejects Trump's Gaza peace plan and says it will not withdraw until Hamas fully disarms, raising fresh uncertainty over the ceasefire

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM
Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Gaza since agreeing to the ceasefire last October
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Israel has rejected US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace 15-point plan for Gaza, and will not withdraw until Hamas fully disarms, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. 
Trump announced last month that there had been a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, which both Israel and Hamas agreed to last year and which started with the ceasefire. 
Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Gaza since agreeing to the ceasefire last October. 
Trump said that Hamas, which ruled Gaza for nearly two decades before carrying out the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, had agreed to lay down its weapons.
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Topics :Donald TrumpisraelIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

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