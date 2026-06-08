Israel retaliates against Iran missile attack, strikes military targets

Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, attacks that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a regional war.

Iranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

A witness in Tehran described hearing at least one large blast somewhere to the west of the country's capital city. Iran closed the airspace around Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country's main airfield, after the Israeli attack.

Sirens sounded across Israel Monday after its military said a missile launched from Yemen targeted the country, without elaborating. Israel's rescue services said there were no reports of casualties or impacts from the launch from Yemen.

Yemen is home to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The Houthis have fired missiles at Israel during the Israel-Hamas war and later, but haven't been fully involved in the Iran war. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults. In Iran, officials offered no details on what had been struck, nor any damage information. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said that Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in its attack Monday morning, without elaborating. The Israeli military at dawn in Iran issued a short statement as the strikes started: "A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran." It did not elaborate.