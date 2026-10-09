Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with top civilian award

Israel will honour Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar with the country’s highest civilian award for playing a crucial role in averting the hijack and crash of flydubai flight on September 30, President Isaac Herzog announced on Thursday.

He announced the decision while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who helped prevent the crash of flight FZ1073 bound for Tel Aviv. The ceremony was held in Jerusalem

Herzog praised Captain Smit Machchhar’s courage, saying he “helped avert a catastrophe”. The flydubai pilot will receive the honour once he recovers.

“Alongside the Israeli heroes we honor today, we send our heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar’s courage, bravery and professionalism helped prevent this catastrophe,” the Israeli President said.

“Once he regains his strength, it will be an honour and a privilege for me to present him, on behalf of the people of Israel, with the Presidential State of Israel Award for Civil Heroism,” he added. US Congress honours Captain Smit Machchhar Meanwhile, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Friday honoured Captain Smit Machchhar for his ‘extraordinary bravery’ aboard the flydubai flight that saved 172 lives, PTI reported. Submitting a statement for the US Congressional Record, Krishnamoorthi, the Democratic Congressman from Illinois, stated, “... I rise today to recognise Captain Smit Machchhar of India, a husband, father, and pilot with 17 years of flying experience, including 11 as a captain, whose extraordinary bravery on September 30, 2026, helped save the lives of 172 passengers and his fellow crew members aboard Flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, including four United States citizens and 27 children.”

What happened onboard the flydubai flight? On September 30, 2026, a 29-year-old Omani co-pilot attacked the Indian captain of flydubai Flight FZ 1073 en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. He disabled the autopilot and sent the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into a steep dive from 34,000 feet. Despite being injured, the captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing cabin crew and passengers to restrain the co-pilot. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The incident prompted an investigation by civil aviation and intelligence agencies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Oman, alongside assistance from the United States.